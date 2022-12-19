English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Pratibha Patil’s 88th Birthday: Political journey of India’s first woman President

Pratibha Patil’s 88th Birthday: Political journey of India’s first woman President

Pratibha Patil’s 88th Birthday: Political journey of India’s first woman President
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 2:40:51 PM IST (Published)

During her time in office, Patil commuted the death sentence of 35 people to life imprisonment and rejected the petitions of five individuals which included three of Rajiv Gandhi's killers.

Pratibha Patil, the first woman to be elected as the President of India, took the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of India on July 25, 2007.

Recommended Articles

View All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read


Patil was a lawyer and earned a Master's degree in Political Science and Economics. India’s 12th President started her political journey at the age of 27. She was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Jalgaon constituency in 1962. Thereafter, she emerged as a prolific campaigner and got elected from the Muktainagar constituency on four consecutive occasions between 1967 and 1985.
During her time as a member of the Maharashtra assembly, Patil served as a minister holding portfolios like urban development and housing, tourism, education, parliamentary affairs, public health and social welfare and cultural affairs. Patil’s moment in the national spotlight came when she became the Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha in 1986. Patil went on to represent the Amravati constituency in the Lok Sabha from 
1991 to 1996.
Patil spent eight years in political wilderness from 1996 to 2004. But the indomitable Patil made a comeback and was appointed as the 24th Governor of Rajasthan in November, 2004.
Also read: RIP Queen Elizabeth II: From Virat Kohli to Manish Malhotra, Indian personalities who met Britain's longest reigning monarch
Patil proved to be a trailblazer before she entered the Rashtrapati Bhavan as the first woman to hold the office. Then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi announced Patil’s candidature for the presidential elections of 2007 amid trouble in the UPA alliance. Although Patil was a Congress loyalist, her candidacy for President surprised many.
However, it proved to be a masterstroke as Patil defeated NDA-backed independent candidate Bhairon Singh Shekhawat by a comfortable margin in the presidential elections. In fact, many MLAs from NDA-ruled states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Orissa, Bihar and Jharkhand cross-voted in Patil's favour.
During her time in office, Patil commuted the death sentence of 35 people to life imprisonment and rejected the petitions of five individuals which included three of Rajiv Gandhi's killers.
Also read: Presidents of India: Know who all have been in country&#8217;s top constitutional post
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

President of IndiaRajiv Gandhi

Next Article

Madhya Pradesh assembly: Congress to bring no-confidence motion against Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led govt