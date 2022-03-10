Pratappur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pratappur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Pratappur is an assembly constituency in the Prayagraj district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Pratappur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Pratappur was won by Mohd Mujtaba Siddqui of the BSP. He defeated ADAL's Karan Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Vijma Yadav.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mohd Mujtaba Siddqui garnered 66805 votes, securing 32.17 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2654 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.28 percent.

The total number of voters in the Pratappur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.