Pratapnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pratapnagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Pratapnagar is an assembly constituency in the Tehri Garhwal district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Pratapnagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Pratapnagar was won by Vijay Singh Panwar (Guddu Bhai) of the BJP. He defeated INC's Vikram Singh Negi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Vikram Singh Negi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vijay Singh Panwar (Guddu Bhai) garnered 15,058 votes, securing 36.43 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,939 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.69 percent.

The total number of voters in the Pratapnagar constituency stands at 85,229 with 43,256 male voters and 41,973 female voters.