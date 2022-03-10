Pratapgarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pratapgarh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Pratapgarh is an assembly constituency in the Pratapgarh district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Pratapgarh legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Pratapgarh was won by Sangam Lal Gupta of the ADAL. He defeated SP's Nagendra Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Nagendra Singh "Munna Yadav".

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sangam Lal Gupta garnered 80828 votes, securing 43.65 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 34554 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.66 percent.