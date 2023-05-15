Political strategist Prashant Kishor injured in Bihar, puts off padayatra

Prashant Kishor's 'Jan Suraaj' padayatra, which commenced on Gandhi Jayanti last year may now resume after about 15 days during which he will be recuperating from a muscle tear. Kishor has been indicating that his campaign may evolve into a full-fledged political party, rooted in the real issues facing Bihar.

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday said that he has suffered an injury that will keep him off his ongoing padayatra in Bihar for about a month.

"I am encountering no other health problem. The muscle tear was caused by walking long distances on bad roads. I refused to take a break in order to maintain honesty of purpose", the 45-year-old said.

"It has been advised that since the padayatra will take many more months to cover every nook and corner of Bihar, I halt for some time to allow the healing process. The padayatra will resume after about 15 days from this very spot in the same format and with the same intensity," he said.

He has worked with who's who of Indian politics during his stellar career as a poll strategist including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amrinder Singh among others.

Kishor has been indicating that his campaign may evolve into a full-fledged political party, rooted in the real issues facing Bihar.

Kishor's campaign seems to have gained some traction of late in Bihar, with the surprise victory of an independent candidate backed by it in a recent by-election to a legislative council seat.

