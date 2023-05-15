Political strategist Prashant Kishor injured in Bihar, puts off padayatra

His 'Jan Suraaj' padayatra, which commenced on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2022, may now resume after about 15 days during which he will be recuperating from a muscle tear.

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday said that he has suffered an injury that will keep him off his ongoing padayatra in Bihar for about a month.

The 'Jan Suraaj' padayatra, which commenced on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2022, may now resume after about 15 days during which he will be recuperating from a muscle tear.