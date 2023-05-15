Political strategist Prashant Kishor injured in Bihar, puts off padayatra

1 Min(s) Read
His 'Jan Suraaj' padayatra, which commenced on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2022, may now resume after about 15 days during which he will be recuperating from a muscle tear.
Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday said that he has suffered an injury that will keep him off his ongoing padayatra in Bihar for about a month.
The 'Jan Suraaj' padayatra, which commenced on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2022, may now resume after about 15 days during which he will be recuperating from a muscle tear.
"I am encountering no other health problem. The muscle tear was caused by walking long distances on bad roads. I refused to take a break in order to maintain honesty of purpose", the 45-year-old said.