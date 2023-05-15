Breaking News
Market at close | Sensex and Nifty end on a 5-month high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsPolitical strategist Prashant Kishor injured in Bihar, puts off padayatra

Political strategist Prashant Kishor injured in Bihar, puts off padayatra

Political strategist Prashant Kishor injured in Bihar, puts off padayatra
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 3:40:47 PM IST (Updated)

His 'Jan Suraaj' padayatra, which commenced on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2022, may now resume after about 15 days during which he will be recuperating from a muscle tear.

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday said that he has suffered an injury that will keep him off his ongoing padayatra in Bihar for about a month.

The 'Jan Suraaj' padayatra, which commenced on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2022, may now resume after about 15 days during which he will be recuperating from a muscle tear.
"I am encountering no other health problem. The muscle tear was caused by walking long distances on bad roads. I refused to take a break in order to maintain honesty of purpose", the 45-year-old said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X