Political strategist Prashant Kishor's cryptic tweet has led people to speculate about his new political outfit. Kishor tweeted that he "will start from Bihar", days after he declined the offer to join the Congress party after preparing a 600-slide blueprint for the 135-year-old party's revival.

"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to "Jan Suraaj" - Peoples Good Governance. “Shuruat Bihar se (will start from Bihar)".

On May 2, 2021, when the West Bengal poll results were announced, Kishor said he would leave the strategy space. "I do not want to continue what I am doing. I have done enough. Time for me to take a break and do something else in life. I want to quit this space," he had told NDTV.

At the time, he had called himself a "failed politician". It is to be seen now if Kishor will start a new outfit or join a political party.

Four years ago, he had dabbled in a political stint in his home state Bihar when he joined state chief minister Nitish Kumar's party. However, he quit 16 months after a fallout with the CM.

Kishor was asked by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to join the party and be a part of the Empowered Action Group-2024 and take care of its election strategy for upcoming polls. But Kishor declined the offer to evolve their poll strategy.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said Kishor declined the offer, adding the party appreciates his efforts and suggestions.

Party insiders had said the reason behind Kishor not joining the Congress is his company I-PAC's tie-up with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for assembly polls in Telangana, which was viewed as a 'conflict of interest' by the party leadership.

Within a few minutes of the Congress saying that Kishor had declined its offer, he took to Twitter and said the party needs a collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems through reforms.

"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," Kishor had tweeted.

Kishor was keen to join the Congress and had desired to do so without any expectations. He had also made a detailed presentation to the party on which its top leaders deliberated during the last week.