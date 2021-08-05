Prashant Kishor resigns as Principal Advisor to Punjab CM ahead of state polls

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday resigned as the Principal Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh saying he was taking a temporary break from an active role in public life. The development assumes significance as it happened ahea of the Punjab Assembly polls due early next year.

“In view of my decision to take a temporary break from an active role in public life, I've not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. I request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility,” Prashant Kishor wrote to the Punjab Chief Minister.

After the West Bengal Assembly polls earlier this year, Kishor had said he would quit working as an election strategist. He had joined the Janata Dal (United) a few years ago but had parted ways with the Nitish Kumar-led party subsequently.

Singh had in March appointed Kishor as his principal advisor. Kishor had handled the Congress poll campaign in the 2017 Punjab Assembly election when the party had stormed to power by bagging 77 seats in the 117-member House.

Kishor, who managed Narendra Modi's campaign in the 2014 general election, was also the brain behind Punjab Congress programmes like "Coffee with Captain" and "Punjab Da Captain" to drum up support for the party during the 2017 state polls.

