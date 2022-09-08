Prashant Kishor hits back at Nitish Kumar with photo tweet, deletes within minutes

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Four years ago, Prashant Kishor had dabbled in a political stint in his home state Bihar when he joined Janata Dal United. However, he quit 16 months after a fallout with Nitish Kumar.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor hit back at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for suggesting that the former was helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) covertly. Kishor tweeted old photographs of Kumar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi without posting any text, only to delete them within minutes.

In all photographs, Kumar can be seen greeting Modi with folded hands.

On Wednesday, Kumar slammed Kishor by calling him a "publicity expert". "Working with other political parties is his business. Whatever he has got to do in Bihar does not concern us. Does he know the 'ABC' of what all has been done since 2005?"

"Whatever statements he has been making has no meaning… maybe he wants to stay with the BJP. Maybe, he wants to help them," Kumar had said.

Kishor was asked by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to join the party and be a part of the Empowered Action Group-2024 and take care of its election strategy for upcoming polls. But Kishor declined the offer to evolve their poll strategy.

He had strategised BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha polls, JDU-RJD's 2015 Bihar elections, 2017 Punjab elections for Congress, 2019 Andhra elections for YSRCP, 2020 Tamil Nadu polls for DMK and 2021 West Bengal polls for TMC.