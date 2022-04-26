Prashant Kishor ends speculation, says 'No' to Congress' offer to join the party

Bringing an end to uncertainty over poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s entry into the Congress, the election strategist himself openly said on Tuesday that he has declined the Congress ‘generous offer’ to join the party.

"I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections," Kishor said on Twitter.

"In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," he added.

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

NDTV report said that the Congress party refused to give him a free hand, despite internally agreeing that they need a fresh face and transformational strategy for the next general elections.

Minutes before his tweet, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had announced that the poll strategist was offered a position in the empowered group with a defined responsibility but he declined to take it up.

Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 26, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Congress president held a meeting with senior party members at her residence to discuss the party’s eight-member panel report on the proposals made by Prashant Kishor and his possible entry into the Congress.

“Based on the discussions, the Congress president has decided to constitute an 'empowered action group-2024' in order to address the political challenges ahead," Congress spokesperson said.

The eight-member committee that evaluated Prashant Kishor’s suggestions comprised Ambika Soni, Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, AK Antony, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The committee members were divided on Kishor's entry, NDTV reported, quoting party sources.

While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ambika Soni are in favour of him joining the party, Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh are not too eager. Personal views of two others – KC Venugopal and AK Antony –are not known as they had views both for and against his induction, the NDTV report added.