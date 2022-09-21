Prashant Kishor says Congress should have started Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. He, along with other Congress leaders, began the march with an aim to reach out to people and rejuvenate its organisation.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor suggested that Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' should have started from Gujarat or any other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state. The Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 are slated for December this year.

"It would have been better had the Congress started its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat where elections are due later this year or other BJP -ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh ," Kishor was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Kishor was speaking on the sidelines of a program where he met local leaders and activists supporting the cause of the separate Vidarbha state.

The 3,570-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar will cover 12 states and two Union Territories in about five months. The yatra is focussing on economic disparities, social polarisation, and political centralisation.

'Mile Kadam, Jude Watan' is the tagline of the Yatra and its anthem is 'Ek tera kadam, ek mera kadam, mil jaye, jud jaye apna watan'.

As part of the march, the party has classified 119 leaders, including Rahul, as 'Bharat Yatris' who will walk through the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. The classification of those participating in the yatra is — 'Bharat Yatris', 'Atithi Yatris', 'Pradesh Yatris' and 'Volunteer Yatris'.

The tenure of the Gujarat Assembly will end on February 23, 2023, and the poll authority can hold elections anytime within six months of the expiry of the five-year term of any House.

A few months back, there was a buzz earlier this year about Kishor joining the Congress, but he later said that he declined the offer to head its election strategy.