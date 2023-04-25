Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron, Parkash Singh Badal, has passed away at Mohali's Fortis Hospital, several media reports said.

Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal passes away at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, confirms the PA of his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. pic.twitter.com/xytBuqG6GZ

Badal had headed the Punjab government for a record five times.

Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in on various social media platforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him as a "colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman" whereas Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered his old friend saying that the SAD leader made "several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society."

Note: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.