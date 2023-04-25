Breaking News
Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal passes away at 95
Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal passes away at 95

By Sangam Singh  Apr 25, 2023 9:26:29 PM IST (Updated)

Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron, Parkash Singh Badal, has passed away at Mohali's Fortis Hospital, several media reports said.

Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal passes away at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, confirms the PA of his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. pic.twitter.com/xytBuqG6GZ


— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023
Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in on various social media platforms. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered his old friend saying that the SAD leader made "several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society."
Note: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
First Published: Apr 25, 2023 9:21 PM IST
X