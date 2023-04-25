Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal passes away at 95

1 Min(s) Read
Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron, Parkash Singh Badal, has passed away at Mohali's Fortis Hospital, several media reports said.
Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal passes away at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, confirms the PA of his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. pic.twitter.com/xytBuqG6GZ
— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023
Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in on various social media platforms. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered his old friend saying that the SAD leader made "several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society."
Note: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues.I’m deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and…— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 25, 2023
First Published: Apr 25, 2023 9:21 PM IST
