Pragya Thakur refers to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha

BJP member Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members.

When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give example of a deshbhakt."

Raja said that Godse himself admitted that he had nursed a grudge against Gandhi for 32 years before finally deciding to assassinate him.

Godse, Raja said, killed Gandhi because he believed in a particular philosophy.

While the opposition members protested the interruption by Thakur, the BJP members persuaded her to sit down.