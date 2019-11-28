Politics
Pragya Singh Thakur removed from Parliament panel on defence after Godse praise
Updated : November 28, 2019 11:14 AM IST
Pragya Thakur, controversial BJP MP, had praised Nathuram Godse, calling him a deshbhakt, or patriot, on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, triggering another storm of protests from opposition parties.
Last week, Thakur was nominated to the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence.
