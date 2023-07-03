Praful Patel likely to be inducted in PM Modi's team in Cabinet reshuffle

Praful Patel, known to be a close aide of Sharad Pawar, was elevated to the post of NCP's working president along with Supriya Sule on the 24th Foundation Day of the party in June.

Nationalist Congress Party working president Praful Patel is likely to be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. The Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards and a meeting in this regard will be held on Monday evening.

Patel refused to comment on the development. "We are the NCP and that is what we are doing. We will decide now if I have to go to Delhi. We have not discussed anything about Delhi. We have only discussed the formation of our government in Maharashtra," said Patel.

This comes after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Sunday. Patel attended the ceremony at the Raj Bhavan that witnessed the vertical split of the NCP as eight other MLAs took oath as ministers.

"Dear India: Meet your new probable Union Minister in PM Modi’s Cabinet who might be inducted after a reshuffle this week. The new probable Union Minister did a coup on his party & allied with the BJP in Maharashtra. See his stellar record according to BJP & Modi govt itself," TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale tweeted.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he was not upset with anybody but slammed leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for "abandoning" guidelines of the party president and taking a "wrong path".

"I am not upset with anybody except Praful Patel and Tatkare. I had appointed them as general secretaries but they abandoned the guidelines of the party president and took the wrong path. They have no right to remain in that position," the NCP chief said.

Patel, known to be a close aide of Sharad Pawar, was elevated to the post of NCP's working president along with Supriya Sule on the 24th Foundation Day of the party in June.

Patel said he has been a member of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha since 1991 and was always obliged for what the party has given him.

In 2019, the CBI questioned former civil aviation minister Patel in connection with alleged corruption in giving profitable routes of Air India to private airlines based in West Asia.