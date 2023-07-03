CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsPraful Patel likely to be inducted in PM Modi's team in Cabinet reshuffle

Praful Patel likely to be inducted in PM Modi's team in Cabinet reshuffle

Praful Patel likely to be inducted in PM Modi's team in Cabinet reshuffle
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 2:12:05 PM IST (Updated)

Praful Patel, known to be a close aide of Sharad Pawar, was elevated to the post of NCP's working president along with Supriya Sule on the 24th Foundation Day of the party in June.

Nationalist Congress Party working president Praful Patel is likely to be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. The Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards and a meeting in this regard will be held on Monday evening.

Patel refused to comment on the development. "We are the NCP and that is what we are doing. We will decide now if I have to go to Delhi. We have not discussed anything about Delhi. We have only discussed the formation of our government in Maharashtra," said Patel.
This comes after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Sunday. Patel attended the ceremony at the Raj Bhavan that witnessed the vertical split of the NCP as eight other MLAs took oath as ministers.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X