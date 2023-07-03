Praful Patel likely to be inducted in PM Modi's team in Cabinet reshuffle

Praful Patel, known to be a close aide of Sharad Pawar, was elevated to the post of NCP's working president along with Supriya Sule on the 24th Foundation Day of the party in June.

Nationalist Congress Party working president Praful Patel is likely to be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. The Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards and a meeting in this regard will be held on Monday evening.

Patel refused to comment on the development. "We are the NCP and that is what we are doing. We will decide now if I have to go to Delhi. We have not discussed anything about Delhi. We have only discussed the formation of our government in Maharashtra," said Patel.

This comes after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Sunday. Patel attended the ceremony at the Raj Bhavan that witnessed the vertical split of the NCP as eight other MLAs took oath as ministers.