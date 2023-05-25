English
India's power minister slams 'free power' promises made by BJP's rivals

India's power minister slams 'free power' promises made by BJP's rivals

India's power minister slams 'free power' promises made by BJP's rivals
By Shloka Badkar   | Abhimanyu Sharma  May 25, 2023 12:47:26 PM IST (Published)

Union power minister RK Singh said the tax payer is the one that bears the brunt of politicians offering free power to garner votes as they have to pay higher taxes.

Union power minister RK Singh on Thursday said that "asking for votes in the name of free power, makes the sector vulnerable." The minister did not take any names. His comments come in the backdrop of Congress recently winning Karnataka elections. In its manifesto, the party had included promises such as 200 units of free electricity to all households under 'Gruha Jyothi'.

A few days ago, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party's chief Arvind Kejriwal said the Congress had taken a cue from his party and the AAP manifesto and included such promises. AAP has been a proponent of offering free electricity in nearly all its manifestos — Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, and Gujarat.
At a rally in Bhopal in March, Kejriwal had said the people of Madhya Pradesh would receive free electricity if his party was given a chance.
X