Powayan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Powayan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Powayan is an Assembly constituency in the Shahjahanpur district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Powayan Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Powayan was won by Chetram of the BJP. He defeated SP's Shakuntla Devi. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Sakuntla Devi.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Chetram garnered 1,26,635 votes, securing 55.25 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 72,417 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 31.59 percent.