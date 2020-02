First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has exuded enthusiasm over her impending India visit with US President Donald Trump later this month. Melania took to Twitter to say that the visit will celebrate close ties between the United States and India.

The American first family is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25. This will be their first trip to the country in an official capacity.

Melania was responding to a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his delight at the prospect of hosting the duo in Ahmedabad and Delhi.

Modi tweeted: “Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship.”



Thank you @narendramodi for the kind invitation. Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad & New Dehli later this month. @POTUS & I are excited for the trip & to celebrate the close ties between the #USA & #India. https://t.co/49LzQPiVLf

Ahmedabad is currently getting a facelift ahead of the American dignitaries’ visit.

Trump and Modi will address an event at Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium, which has a capacity in excess of 100,000. The event has been titled “Kem Chho Trump!”, which translates to “Trump, how are you”.

The title is a direct reference to the “Howdy, Modi!” event the duo addressed at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas during Modi’s visit last year. Howdy is a common greeting in Texas.

A fan of addressing big, fawning crowds, Trump earlier this week expressed his delight at the prospect of addressing “millions” during the Ahmedabad leg of the trip.

“He [Modi] said we will have millions and millions of people. My only problem is that last night we probably had 40 or 50,000 people... I'm not going to feel so good... There will be five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium," Trump told reporters .