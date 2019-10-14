Postpaid mobile phone services restored in Kashmir

Seventy-two days after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the state government has restored postpaid mobile telephony on Monday. As many as 40 lakh postpaid mobile phones have become operational while around 20 lakh pre-paid mobile phone connections are yet to be restored.

The decision to restore postpaid mobile telephony was announced by Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Planning Commission at a press conference on Saturday. Internet connectivity, however, remains suspended.

The move comes barely days after the Centre issued an advisory opening the valley for tourists. Earlier, schools were re-opened followed by colleges and landline phones were made fully operational.

Currently, all landline phones are working in Kashmir, while mobile phone services are operational in Kupwara and Handwara.

The central government ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and split it into two union territories. All types of communication facilities were suspended to prevent any backlash. Fixed-line telephony was partially resumed in the Valley on August 17, and by September 4, all landlines, numbering nearly 50,000, were declared operational.