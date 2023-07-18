Posters against Nitish Kumar 'The unstable Prime Ministerial candidate' come up in Bengaluru

Another poster blamed Kumar for the Sultanganj bridge collapse in his state surfaced. The poster read: "Welcome to Shri Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister, Government of Bihar. Sultanganj Bridge, Nitish Kumar's gift to Bihar that keeps collapsing. While bridges in Bihar cannot withstand his reign, count on him to lead the 'Opposition Party' campaign."

Ahead of the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, posters against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have cropped up in the IT capital. One of the posters read "The unstable Prime Ministerial contender" as the Opposition meet to strategise ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Opposition will decide on the prime ministerial candidate, naming the alliance and strategy for the general elections.

Another poster blamed Kumar for the Sultanganj bridge collapse in his state surfaced. The poster read: "Welcome to Shri Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister, Government of Bihar. Sultanganj Bridge, Nitish Kumar's gift to Bihar that keeps collapsing. While bridges in Bihar cannot withstand his reign, count on him to lead the 'Opposition Party' campaign. Bangalore rolls out the Red Carpet for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. First date of Sultanganj bridge collapse - April 2022. Second date of Sultanganj bridge collapse - June 2023."

Karnataka | Posters and banners targetting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were put up at Bengaluru's Chalukya Circle, Windsor manor bridge and on the Airport road near Hebbal.



Opposition leaders' meeting will be taking place today in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/QnDSaidhGM — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

Police swung into action soon after learning about the posters put up at 'Chalukya Circle', just a stone's throw from the venue of the meeting. Police is trying to find out people behind putting up these posters in the city.

Twenty six political parties are attending two-day Opposition meet. The agenda for the talks was finalised during discussions before a dinner meeting on Monday evening. The first edition of the meeting was attended by 15 parties in Patna on June 23.