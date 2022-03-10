Porvorim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Porvorim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Porvorim is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Porvorim legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Porvorim was won by Rohan Khaunte of the IND. He defeated BJP's Guruprasad R Pawaskar. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Rohan Khaunte.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rohan Khaunte garnered 11174 votes, securing 56.85 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4213 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.43 percent.

The total number of voters in the Porvorim constituency stands at 26241 with 12860 male voters and 13381 female voters.

The Porvorim constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.