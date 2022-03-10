Poriem Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Poriem Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Poriem is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Poriem legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Poriem was won by Pratapsingh R Rane of the INC. He defeated BJP's Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Pratapsingh Raoji Rane.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pratapsingh R Rane garnered 14977 votes, securing 54.27 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4066 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.73 percent.

The total number of voters in the Poriem constituency stands at 32542 with 16177 male voters and 16365 female voters.

The Poriem constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.