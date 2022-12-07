Porbandar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Porbandar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Porbandar constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Porbandar is an assembly constituency in the Porbandar district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

The Porbandar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Porbandar was won by Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya defeated Indian National Congress (INC) party's Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhvadiya.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by the INC party's Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiria.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiria garnered 72430 votes, securing 46.74 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1855 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.2 percent.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 1.2% 2017 BJP 11.75% 2022 TBA TBA

The dominant community in the Porbandar constituency is the Other Backward Class (OBC). The Porbandar constituency had a voter turnout of 61.98 percent this year, while in the 2017 elections it stood at 64.77 percent and in the 2012 elections the voter turnout percentage in Porbandar consitituency was at 64.77 percent.