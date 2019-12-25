#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets closed today on account of Christmas
Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens weak at 71.21 per dollar
Home Politics
Politics

Pope's Christmas Eve message: Don't let Church failings distance you from God

Updated : December 25, 2019 09:39 AM IST

Pope Francis led the world's 1.3 billion Roman Catholics into Christmas on Tuesday, urging them not to let the Church's failings lead them away from accepting God's love.
Francis celebrated a solemn Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica for thousands of people as hundreds of others watched on large screens outside.
"Christmas reminds us that God continues to love us all, even the worst of us," Francis, presiding at the seventh Christmas season of his pontificate, said in his sermon.
Pope's Christmas Eve message: Don't let Church failings distance you from God
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV