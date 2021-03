Pope Francis has renewed his heartfelt appeal to all sides in the Syria conflict to demonstrate signs of goodwill so that a glimmer of hope can be open for the exhausted population.

The pope offered prayers for Syria during his traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peters Square, noting that a decade has passed since the start of the bloody conflict.

It has caused one of the most serious humanitarian disasters of our times, with an unknown number of dead and wounded, millions of refugees, thousands missing, destruction and violence of every type, enormous suffering for the entire population, in particular the most vulnerable, including children, women and the elderly.