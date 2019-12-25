Politics
Pope, religious leaders, send South Sudan rivals Christmas peace appeal
Updated : December 25, 2019 03:19 PM IST
The message is extraordinary because, on Christmas day, the pope usually combines peace appeals in his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) address
Last month, President Salva Kiir and former rebel leader Riek Machar delayed forming a unity government for 100 days beyond the November 12 deadline
