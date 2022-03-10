0

  Ponda Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ponda Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin

Ponda Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ponda Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin

By CNBCTV18.com
Ponda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Ponda constituency of Goa including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Ponda is an assembly constituency in South Goa district of the state of Goa. The Ponda legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Ponda was won by Ravi Sitaram Naik of the Congress. He defeated BJP's Sunil Desai. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by MAG's Lavoo Mamledar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Ravi Sitaram Naik garnered 9502 votes, securing 37.86 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3010 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.99 percent. The total number of voters in the Ponda constituency stands at 31271 with 15850 male voters and 15421 female voters.
The Ponda constituency has a literacy level of 87.59 percent.
