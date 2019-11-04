#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Supreme Court blasts authorities for failure to curb menace

Updated : November 04, 2019 02:39 PM IST

The court took serious note of crop burning in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, often blamed for the rise in pollution levels in the region.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called the situation "unbearable" and said the people of Delhi were suffering through "no fault of theirs".
Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Supreme Court blasts authorities for failure to curb menace
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Moneycontrol Pro active subscriber base crosses 1,00,000

Moneycontrol Pro active subscriber base crosses 1,00,000

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV