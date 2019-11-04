Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Supreme Court blasts authorities for failure to curb menace

The Supreme Court launched a broadside against authorities on Monday for their failure to curb pollution, saying they have left people to die.

The court took serious note of crop burning in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, often blamed for the rise in pollution levels in the region, saying it cannot go unabated every year.

“No one is safe even inside homes; it is atrocious,” the court observed.

The US Embassy air quality index, which measures the concentration of tiny PM 2.5 particles, exceeded 500, indicating serious aggravation of heart and lung disease, and premature mortality in people with existing diseases and the elderly.

On Monday, the Delhi government launched a new car rationing system named odd-even scheme to tackle toxic pollution. Under this sytem, odd and even-numbered registration plated cars will only be allowed in the city on alternate days.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called the situation "unbearable" and said the people of Delhi were suffering through "no fault of theirs". Pollution levels in Delhi's surrounding areas were high too, forcing the authorities in Noida, in Uttar Pradesh, to shut schools until Tuesday.

Thirty-two flights were diverted on Sunday morning as pollution levels in the Indian capital crossed the 600 mark.