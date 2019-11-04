Politics
Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Supreme Court blasts authorities for failure to curb menace
Updated : November 04, 2019 02:39 PM IST
The court took serious note of crop burning in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, often blamed for the rise in pollution levels in the region.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called the situation "unbearable" and said the people of Delhi were suffering through "no fault of theirs".
