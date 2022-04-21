Poll strategist Prashant Kishor likely to join Congress 'without any preconditions'

After a series of meetings and feedback from senior party leaders, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is likely to invite election strategist Prashant Kishor to join the party.

Kishor is willing to join the party without any preconditions, news agency PTI quoted Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar as saying on Thursday. Kishor’s induction into the party would certainly help the Congress, he said.

“Prashant Kishor is a brand and he has proven that whichever party he has worked for since 2014, that party has been successful. The only exception is Uttar Pradesh (for the Congress-SP in 2017),” Anwar said.

Meanwhile, Kishor is believed to have prepared a presentation of 600 slides for strengthening the organisation, ANI reported quoting sources close to Kishor.

The strategist will hold talks with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi from Friday. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi are also likely to participate in the meeting, the news agency said.

Kishor had met the top brass of the grand old party on Saturday to give a detailed presentation on the way forward for the 2024 general elections. He had also expressed his readiness to join the party.

At present, the Congress leadership is evaluating Kishor’s proposals and the final report will be submitted within the next 72 hours to the Congress President, NDTV reported.

The Congress chief has called in senior leaders and Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, chief ministers of the two last Congress-ruled states, to discuss Kishor’s entry into the party.