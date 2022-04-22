Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, popularly referred to as PK, who seems all set to join the Congress in the next few days, has presented a roadmap for the revival of the grand old party in the 2024 general elections and the upcoming state elections.

According to The Hindu, Kishor made many presentations to the Congress leadership in the past few days, in which he advised fixing the leadership issue in the party and reclaiming the party’s founding tenets.

The election strategist also suggested building an army of leaders at the grassroots level, solving the alliance conundrum and creating an ecosystem for supportive media and digital propagation.

At present, the Congress is analysing the suggestions made by Kishor in his 600-slide presentation.

Although no one has viewed the entire presentation, The Hindu had accessed one of the several presentations made by Kishor, which ran into 88 slides.

What are the suggestions?

Kishor is recommending a non-Gandhi as the party president and Sonia Gandhi as the head of the alliance, but the viability of the plan is difficult. Hence, Kishor has suggested Sonia Gandhi remain party president, while appointing a non-Gandhi as the working president.

He has also suggested the revival of the Parliamentary Board with Rahul Gandhi as the chief. Kishor said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be made general secretary in-charge of coordination.

In one slide, Kishor referred to the six symbols of Nataraja, the dancing form of Lord Shiva, and called for the reincarnation of the Congress party.

Apart from that, Kishor urged that the party form a new Congress that would appeal to the populace. According to The Hindu, protecting the party’s legacy and core principles is also part of the several suggestions made by Kishor.

Earlier the poll strategist had suggested that Congress contest alone in Bihar and Odisha, while forming alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra, Business Standard reported.

'It is about Winning India in 2024'

Kishor had made the presentation to the Gandhis last year, in which he listed reasons for the party’s steady decline since 1984. He had listed lack of connect with the masses, failure to capitalise on legacy and achievements and structural weaknesses as being primary reasons for the downslide.

"It is about Winning India in 2024," NDTV quoted from the plan.

Senior leaders need to rebuild the party and democratise it for the "reincarnation of the Congress", the plan said.

Joining the Congress

The Congress has set up a committee of senior members who will examine the proposals by Kishor and submit the report to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Kishor is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi today, a meeting that could confirm his induction into the party.