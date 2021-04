Poll Pundit Podcast: Who will Tamil Nadu vote for in an election battle sans Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi?

Tamil Nadu will witness a fierce battle between arch-rivals Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as the southern state goes to polls on April 6 in a single phase.

Campaigning for the assembly elections ended at 7 pm on Sunday and voting will be held on Tuesday across 234 assembly constituencies in 38 districts from 7 am onwards.

The fate of the 3,998 candidates contesting in the state will be revealed on May 2, when results will be declared for four states and the union territory on Puducherry.

In the first episode of CNBC-TV18's Poll Pundit podcast, Jude Sannith gets in conversation with political analyst and commentator Sumanth Raman to find how people in the state will react in an election that will no contest between the deceased stalwarts AIADMK's J Jayalalithaa and DMK's M Karunanidhi.