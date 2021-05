Voters in West Bengal give a third term to Mamata Banerjee as the TMC registers a historic win on May 2. CNBC-TV18's Avishek Datta Roy gets in conversation with Political Science Professor Sreeparna Dasgupta to find out why BJP's 'polarisation campaign' did not strike a chord with a majority of the voters.

Dasgupta also points out that the consolidation of Muslim votes favoured the Trinamool Congress.