Even as counting continues in numerous seats in southern Indian states where assembly elections were held last month, CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith spoke to lawyer, columnist and former television journalist Sanjay Pinto to find out all about election results from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

MK Stalin is set to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu following a resounding win in the southern state. The DMK president thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for voting his party to power as the DMK was leading in 150-160 seats, while the AIADMK + BJP were ahead in over 80 seats. While there is a close battle underway in Coimbatore, Kamal Haasan was leading in the constituency as of 8.30 pm, by a slender margin of 979 votes.

In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership helped the LDF trounce the Congress-led UDF. Vijayan's decades-long political acumen came to the fore as he managed to trounce UDF in the keenly fought April 6 assembly polls. A combination of factors contributed to LDF's historic victory, including delivery of a string of populist measures like distribution of free food grains and provision kits, and better management of the COVID-19 situation thanks to focus on public health, and prompt payout of social security pensions.

In the Union Territory of Puducherry, the NDA managed to win 12 assembly seats and is now set to form government. The AINRC won eight seats in Puducherry and its ally the BJP secured four, while the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) emerged victorious in three constituencies as the counting continued for the votes polled in the April 6 elections. As the results for 14 out of 30 assembly seats were declared, the AINRC bagged eight, BJP three, DMK one and Congress two.