Exit polls for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have predicted a massive win for the DMK and former editor-in-chief of The Hindu N Ram didn’t mince his words and said: "The AIADMK performed poorly because its junior partner, the BJP called the shots."

The revered journalist and author spoke to CNCB-TV18's Jude Sannith at length and said, "It was very clear that the DMK was going to win, there was no doubt about it. Tamil Nadu wanted change, and voted for it. Tamil Nadu voted in favour of Stalin, who has worked very hard and will be a strong leader."

So the tide is in favour of the DMK and now all eyes will be set on May 2, when the real winner in the southern state will be announced.