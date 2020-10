With just a week left for the 2020 US Presidential election, more than 69.5 million Americans have already voted early in person or mailed in their ballots. Large voter turnout is being reported in the key battleground states that will ultimately decide who between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the Electoral College and the US Presidency. Meanwhile, more bipartisan support comes for Biden and a third presidential nominee, which most of us do not know much about, gives thumbs up to Fox News for giving coverage to her campaign amidst an election otherwise dominated by Trump-Biden discourse.

Here's today's Poll Pourri, your daily round-up of the latest, most important developments in the US election campaign.

Pennsylvania: Trump vs. Biden

First up, Trump needs to win Pennsylvania more than Biden and the key battleground state could very well decide whether he can bag the 270 electoral votes and secure another term at the Oval office.

While he has managed to narrow Biden's lead in the key battleground state, up from 44.7 percentage points on October 25 to 45.1 percentage points on October 26, the Democrat challenger still has 3.8 points lead over Trump in the state, as per RealClearPolitics.

But one pollster, Trafalgar, which correctly predicted the 2016 outcome, now shows Trump in the lead in Pennsylvania. Could the race be heating up in the battleground state?

More people endorse Biden

Biden is not just leading in polls, both nationally and in battleground states, but the 77-year-old Democrat challenger is receiving bipartisan support as well. Days after former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney said he hasn't voted for Trump, as many as 20 former Republican US attorneys have now endorsed the Biden campaign. To rub salt on Trump's wounds, the former law enforcement officials also said that he poses a "threat to the rule of law."

Boston Herald endorses Trump

But in some good news for the Trump campaign, Boston Herald's editorial board has endorsed Trump for presidency, saying that he is best suited to revive the economy after the pandemic while describing Biden's platform "a risky love letter to social justice warriors and those who believe capitalism is the root of all evil."

Boston Herald is among a select few publications to have endorsed Trump. Among more common names that have endorsed Trump also include Washington Times and New York Post in otherwise a long list of media endorsements for Biden.

Libertarian presidential hopeful Jo Jorgensen calls Fox News 'fair and balanced'

Libertarian Party presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen -- there is a third candidate in what is widely considered a two-person contest -- praised Republican-leaning Fox News, saying its much-mocked 'Fair and Balanced' tagline holds true insofar as coverage for her is concerned.