As the campaigning for the remaining rounds of West Bengal Assembly elections peaks, there will be some facets at play – possibilities and contradictions in politics. The high-octane electioneering by the constituents of the Mahajot (combined Front) led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist, along with the Indian National Congress and allies.

Barely weeks after the CPI (M) and the Congress were pitted against each other in Kerala; its top leaders will shift gears to campaign for the combined front against incumbent Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee and its principal challenger the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The situation does appear contradictory for the leadership after unleashing no-holds-barred politicking in Kerala would have to adopt a moderate stand. Rivals across the Vindhyas would become partners in political campaigns in the East.

From Kerala a state where the stakes were high for the Left Democratic Front to retain power amidst severe challenge from the Congress-led United Democratic Front, the landscape alters dramatically with both the CPI (M) and the Congress working together to reclaim the lost space.

Faced with a similar predicament back in 2004, former Union Minister and West Bengal Congress leader Priyaranjan Dasmunshi came up with a sporting analogy to explain the contradiction. When questions were asked would it not be ironic to expect the support of the Left parties to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance after contesting against each other in the general elections in Kerala and West Bengal?

Dasmunshi quipped that while playing competitive football in West Bengal, players in the top clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal or Mohammed Sporting face each other but play together as one team when they turn up for India. A rather simplistic explanation to a complex relationship was offered by the Congress leader, who then was the president of the All India Football Federation.

Ironically, the play of realpolitik came to the fore during January 2004 when Congress president Sonia Gandhi reached out to CPI (M) general secretary Harkishan Singh Surjeet for a possible tie-up.

While declaring ‘Nyet (No)”, Surjeet reasoned fundamental differences between the two especially economic policies as a stumbling block. Then offering a way out the Marxist sage suggested each party work to win as many seats in the general elections in areas where the organisation is strong and leave the rest for later. The tactics worked out and the Left collected around three score seats in the Lok Sabha lending crucial support from the outside to the Congress-led UPA-1.

Subsequently, this possibility of an arrangement to work together in West Bengal and the contradiction of working against each other in Kerala split the CPI (M) for several years starting from 2016 onwards accentuating the ‘Bengal line’ versus ‘Kerala line’ divide among the Marxists.

The debate within the Marxist continued while leadership at the state level honed its strategy based on pragmatic consideration starting with experience gained in the 2016 assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha ahead of the current elections to the state assemblies.

In its January 2021 report, the CPI (M) Central Committee discerned its approach stating that in Kerala, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP continue to work in tandem “in their efforts to discredit and destabilise the state government. Physical attacks and killings of our comrades are also taking place”. Moving across to West Bengal, the party noted that attacks against workers and offices continue to take place with anti-social elements in the TMC and the BJP.

The Congress too has its share of convulsions especially now that Rahul Gandhi represented Kerala’s Wayanad constituency. The sharpness of the political campaign by Congress against the Left Democratic Front in the current round was distinct.

The Congress sought to underplay the near absence of Rahul Gandhi from the campaign in the first four phases in West Bengal stating that he was focussing on Kerala and Assam where the party is on a stronger wicket. As for Priyanka Gandhi, who made early appearances in these states kept away after someone in her close circle came down with COVID-19.

It was on April 14 that Rahul Gandhi finally reached West Bengal and held a couple of rallies before the Election Commission of India's ‘silent period’ for April 17 kicked in. At these rallies, Rahul Gandhi concentrated his energies on attacking the BJP and its leadership criticising the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amity Shah.

In the process, he sounded less aggressive against the Trinamool Congress while suggesting that it is the BJP that wants to go easy on the governing party in West Bengal since these parties were allies in the past. He made some noises about unemployment and criticised other policies of the state government.

Is this feeble attack part of a strategy to keep the door open for post-poll adjustments, should the situation so develop? Well, theTMC leader Mamata Banerjee maintains a good equation with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Within the Congress, the poll pact with the CPI (M) notwithstanding, a view does exist that the party cannot shut the doors on Trinamool Congress. This can be explained as a case of exploring what is possible.

The political landscape in Kerala and West Bengal would validate the adage of politics being the art of the possible or managing contradictions and competing interest or the case that in politics, there are no permanent friends or rivals, only permanent interest.

KV Prasad is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. The views expressed are personal.