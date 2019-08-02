Mandatory CSR imposed.Modi govt shows Andaz Apna Apna

Adani Ports 374.25 (+0.85%)
Asian Paints 1531.95 (+1.81%)
Axis Bank 679.15 (+1.47%)
Bajaj Auto 2609.00 (+2.81%)
Bajaj Finance 3196.50 (-0.79%)
Bajaj Finserv 7022.65 (-0.84%)
Bharti Airtel 337.00 (+4.04%)
Bharti Infratel 248.15 (-1.12%)
BPCL 343.05 (-0.17%)
Britannia 2612.55 (+0.45%)
Cipla 517.30 (+0.95%)
Coal India 198.45 (-1.98%)
Dr Reddys Labs 2527.80 (-0.23%)
Eicher Motors 17024.00 (+2.78%)
GAIL 126.80 (-1.4%)
Grasim 777.00 (+0.32%)
HCL Tech 1000.15 (-2.09%)
HDFC 2066.00 (-1%)
HDFC Bank 2191.85 (-1.35%)
Hero Motocorp 2403.30 (+1.47%)
Hindalco 179.60 (-1.72%)
HUL 1736.05 (+0.27%)
ICICI Bank 410.10 (-1.67%)
Indiabulls Hsg 521.20 (-0.14%)
IndusInd Bank 1394.60 (-0.29%)
Infosys 764.90 (-0.51%)
IOC 134.70 (-1.64%)
ITC 264.75 (-1.05%)
JSW Steel 226.85 (+0.71%)
Kotak Mahindra 1493.00 (-0.19%)
Larsen 1360.45 (+0.18%)
M&M 562.00 (+2.45%)
Maruti Suzuki 5700.00 (+2.29%)
NTPC 126.60 (-0.2%)
ONGC 134.10 (-2.05%)
Power Grid Corp 211.00 (-1.4%)
Reliance 1191.40 (+0.94%)
SBI 318.40 (+0.39%)
Sun Pharma 423.00 (-0.49%)
Tata Motors 131.85 (+1.78%)
Tata Steel 411.80 (-1.95%)
TCS 2179.00 (-0.05%)
Tech Mahindra 630.95 (+0.85%)
Titan Company 1053.70 (-0.34%)
UltraTechCement 4295.00 (+1.50%)
UPL 573.90 (-0.5%)
Vedanta 143.40 (-1.41%)
Wipro 263.25 (-2.64%)
Yes Bank 90.35 (+2.21%)
Zee Entertain 347.50 (+0.19%)