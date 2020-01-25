Legal
Political parties should not give tickets to candidates with criminal background: EC to SC
Updated : January 25, 2020 07:52 PM IST
A bench of Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat asked the EC to come up with a framework within one week which can help curb criminalisation of politics in the nation's interest.
It asked BJP leader and advocate-petitioner Ashiwini Upadhyay and the EC to sit together and come up with suggestions which would help curb criminalisation of politics.
