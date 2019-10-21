#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Political parties claim credit for reduction in Delhi pollution, ahead of assembly elections

Updated : October 21, 2019 04:34 PM IST

A report has declared improved air quality in Delhi, adding that the capital still needs to cut pollution by 65 percent to meet acceptable air quality standards.
Political parties have been claiming credit for the reported improvement in air quality, indicating that air pollution may become a prime issue during assembly polls scheduled for next year.
However, some experts have questioned the accuracy of the analysis showing improvement in air quality, citing gaps in data availability and variance in meteorological conditions over the years.
