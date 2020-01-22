Political parties amassed Rs 6,108 crore from electoral bonds, largest chunk sold during 2019 general elections
Updated : January 22, 2020 06:31 AM IST
Electoral bonds have been roundly criticised by activists who say they conceal ties between politicians and businessmen.
Up to 59.10 percent of the total value of electoral bonds were purchased in two months alone – March 2019 (phase VIII) and April 2019 (phase IX) — when the general elections were held that year, showed the ADR analysis.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more