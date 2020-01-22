#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Political parties amassed Rs 6,108 crore from electoral bonds, largest chunk sold during 2019 general elections  

Updated : January 22, 2020 06:31 AM IST

Electoral bonds have been roundly criticised by activists who say they conceal ties between politicians and businessmen.
Up to 59.10 percent of the total value of electoral bonds were purchased in two months alone – March 2019 (phase VIII) and April 2019 (phase IX) — when  the general elections were held that year, showed the ADR analysis.
Political parties amassed Rs 6,108 crore from electoral bonds, largest chunk sold during 2019 general elections  
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Direct tax collection falls 6.1% to Rs 7. 26 lakh crore

Direct tax collection falls 6.1% to Rs 7. 26 lakh crore

Investment firm PAG plans to invest $1 billion in India

Investment firm PAG plans to invest $1 billion in India

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV