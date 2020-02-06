Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Rajya Sabha: 49 recommendations shortlisted for police reforms, says MoS Home

Updated : February 06, 2020 09:20 AM IST

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said Police is a state subject and it is primarily the responsibility of states to make the police force efficient and capable and make its functioning more effective and transparent.
Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also informed that there are a total of 25,95,435 total sanctioned posts of police personnel in state governments of which a total of 5,28,165 vacancies exist.
The government has shortlisted 49 recommendations made by various panels for bringing police reforms and a meeting of home ministers of states would soon be held to evolve ways to implement them, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. 
Rajya Sabha: 49 recommendations shortlisted for police reforms, says MoS Home

You May Also Like

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Prevailing market conditions force ITI to withdraw Rs 1,400 crore FPO

Prevailing market conditions force ITI to withdraw Rs 1,400 crore FPO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement