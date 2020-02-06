Politics
Rajya Sabha: 49 recommendations shortlisted for police reforms, says MoS Home
Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said Police is a state subject and it is primarily the responsibility of states to make the police force efficient and capable and make its functioning more effective and transparent.
Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also informed that there are a total of 25,95,435 total sanctioned posts of police personnel in state governments of which a total of 5,28,165 vacancies exist.
The government has shortlisted 49 recommendations made by various panels for bringing police reforms and a meeting of home ministers of states would soon be held to evolve ways to implement them, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.