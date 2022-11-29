Police drag away Sharmila Reddy's car via crane as she protests inside it — Watch video

Sharmila Reddy undertook the foot march which has till date, crossed the 3,500 kilometre mark, spreading across 75 Assembly segments in Telangana.

It was yet another face-off between YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila Reddy and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The police dragged away her car with the help of a crane even as she was sitting inside it. She was protesting against Rao.

She was detained from Somajiguda after she tried to go to Pragathi Bhavan to gherao the chief minister's residence. The police shifted her to a local police station.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/i7UTjAEozD — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Sharmila, daughter of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of current AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, undertook the foot march which has till date, crossed the 3,500 kilometre mark, spreading across 75 Assembly segments in Telangana.