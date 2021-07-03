'Pogonotrophy': Shashi Tharoor drops another 'head-scratcher'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, known for his penchant for rarely used English words, sent the Twitterati running for their dictionaries on Friday with another head-scratcher -- pogonotrophy. Tharoor said he learned of the new word pogonotrophy, which means the growing or cultivation of a beard, from a friend. He also used the word to take an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Twitter user reached out to Tharoor, saying she was waiting to learn a new word and the former Union minister was quick to oblige. "My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means 'the cultivation of a beard'. As in, the PM's pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation," he said in a tweet.

My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means "the cultivation of a beard". As in, the PM's pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation... https://t.co/oytIvCKRJR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 1, 2021

This is not the first time Tharoor has sent Twitterati scurrying for their dictionaries. In May, Tharoor engaged in friendly banter with TRS working president K T Rama Rao over COVID-19 medicine names and threw in another head-scratcher -- floccinaucinihilipilification.

Oxford dictionary says floccinaucinihilipilification is the action or habit of estimating something as worthless. Tharoor has been a man of many words earlier too. In the past, he has stumped people with rarely used English words such as "farrago" and "troglodyte". While farrago means a confused mixture, a troglodyte means a person regarded as being deliberately ignorant or old-fashioned.

Tharoor has also started a new weekly column on words in the Weekend Magazine of the 'Khaleej Times' of Dubai.

