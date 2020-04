The Prime Minister's Office on Saturday has asked all central government ministers and joint secretary and above officers to resume office on a regular basis from April 14, sources told CNBC-TV18.

However, when it comes to the junior level staff, the PMO communicated that they can be allocated work on a rotational basis, sources added.

"The move comes in wake of an intent that the government wants all offices to take charge and start planning and working towards business continuity proposals, relief measures and wrapping up all pending work," sources told CNBC-TV18.

In a recent video conference meeting of PM with all central government ministers, PM had asked ministries to come up with business continuity plans, apart from proposals to deal with the pandemic.

"The PMO has said that social distancing norm must be followed strictly while being at work," sources added.

Earlier this week, PM in the video conference had asked the central ministers to explore the use of innovative solutions like ‘truck aggregators’ on the lines of app-based cab services to connect farmers with Mandis.

PM had also suggested the ministers should identify ten key decisions and ten priority areas of focus for each Ministry to be followed once lockdown ends.

Ministries have already started working on preparing a business continuity plan and proposals to fight the economic impact of COVID-19 on war footing, sources added.