PM to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel at Rohtang on Saturday

Updated : October 02, 2020 01:15 PM IST

According to the officials, the prime minister will arrive at the Centre for Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) in Kullu district on October 3. 
He will halt at a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) guesthouse and interact with the officials there.
Modi will travel through the Atal Tunnel to reach its north portal in Lahaul valley of Lahaul-Spiti district and flag off a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus for the south portal in Manali, they said.
