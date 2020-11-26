India PM says 'One Nation, One Election' need of India; pays homage to victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks Updated : November 26, 2020 04:31 PM IST Noting that it was the biggest terror strike on India, Modi said India can never forget the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Pitching strongly for ’One Nation, One Election’, Modi said it is not just a matter of debate, this is the need of India. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.