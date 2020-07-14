  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
India

PM Oli says "real" Ayodhya is in Nepal and Lord Ram is Nepali; BJP rejects claim

Updated : July 14, 2020 11:19 AM IST

Many scientific inventions and knowledge originated in Nepal, but unfortunately such a rich tradition could not continue later, Oli said.
Oli said that Nepal "has become a victim of cultural encroachment and its history has been manipulated."
PM Oli says

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Mindtree Q1FY21 net profit rises 3.3% QoQ to Rs 213 crore, beats estimates

Mindtree Q1FY21 net profit rises 3.3% QoQ to Rs 213 crore, beats estimates

What made brokerages turn bearish towards this stock even after rising 60% in 1 year

What made brokerages turn bearish towards this stock even after rising 60% in 1 year

India wholesale prices contract for third month in June by 1.81% year-on-year

India wholesale prices contract for third month in June by 1.81% year-on-year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement