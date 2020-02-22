Politics

PM Narendra Modi's visit to Taj Mahal with Donald Trump in doubt

Updated : February 22, 2020 11:00 AM IST

The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad at around noon on February 24 for a less than 36-hour visit to India.

The Trumps will travel to Agra on Monday afternoon to visit the Taj Mahal before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.