#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

PM Narendra Modi's visit to Taj Mahal with Donald Trump in doubt

Updated : February 22, 2020 11:00 AM IST

The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad at around noon on February 24 for a less than 36-hour visit to India.
The Trumps will travel to Agra on Monday afternoon to visit the Taj Mahal before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.
The Prime Minister will also be present for the Delhi leg of the visit where official engagements are envisaged on February 25, the sources said.
PM Narendra Modi's visit to Taj Mahal with Donald Trump in doubt

You May Also Like

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement