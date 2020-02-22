Politics
PM Narendra Modi's visit to Taj Mahal with Donald Trump in doubt
Updated : February 22, 2020 11:00 AM IST
The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad at around noon on February 24 for a less than 36-hour visit to India.
The Trumps will travel to Agra on Monday afternoon to visit the Taj Mahal before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.
The Prime Minister will also be present for the Delhi leg of the visit where official engagements are envisaged on February 25, the sources said.